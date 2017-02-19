Rumour Mill: Bayern plan Dembele bid | Wilson for Rangers role | Rodgers denies Costil link | Old Firm eye Solanke

Ross Wilson is favourite to become Rangers’ new director of football, Brendan Rodgers indicates he’s not interested in goalkeeper Benoit Costil, Rangers and Celtic are said to be keen on Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke, and Bayern Munich are ready to bid £30million for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

Wilson set for Rangers role

Ross Wilson is favourite to become the director of football at Rangers after holding talks with Ibrox chiefs.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed successful stops at Falkirk, Watford and Huddersfield before joining Southampton as scouting chief. Luke Dowling and Stuart Webber are also said to be in contention. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers denies Costil link

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has indicated he’s not interested in signing Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil in the summer transfer window.

The French stopper was linked with a move to Parkhead by L’Equipe, but Rodgers questioned why he’d be interested in the player when he has a perfectly good goalkeeper in Craig Gordon. (Scottish Sun)

Old Firm eye Solanke

Celtic and Rangers have both been credited with an interest in young Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke.

The 19-year-old is out of contract in the summer and likely to exit Stamford Bridge after turning down a new deal. Celtic could again take advantage of cross-border compensation rules to scoop the youngster for a similar fee to the one paid for Moussa Dembele, while Rangers are also eyeing the player.

However, they face stiff competition from Arsenal and West Ham among a host of Premier League clubs. (Daily Star)

Bayern preparing Dembele bid

Bayern Munich are set to test Celtic’s resolve with a £30million bid for star striker Moussa Dembele.

The German giants are the latest side to join the chase for the 20-year-old hitman, who netted again on Saturday as Celtic defeated Motherwell in the Ladbrokes Premiership. (Daily Star)

Sutton: Rangers have no chance at De Boer

Chris Sutton has insisted that Rangers have no chance of landing either Frank de Boer or Alan Pardew as new manager.

The experienced coaches are among the favourites with the bookmakers, but Sutton has called the link “bonkers”, saying there is no chance the pair would consider Rangers at this moment in time. (HITC)

Sutton ‘obsessed’ with Rangers

Chris Sutton’s BT Sport colleague Robbie Savage has blasted the former Celtic player for his “obsession” with Rangers.

Savage made the comments while the pair were appearing on BT Sport’s Score show on Saturday afternoon. (Football Insider)

Celtic to spend pre-season in Europe

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Celtic will definitely have their pre-season in Europe and will reject any offers to travel to either America or Australia.

The Parkhead manager is concerned that travelling any further afield could hinder his side’s chances of reaches the Champions League group stages for the second season running. (Daily Record)

Wotte criticises Rangers

Former SFA performance director Mark Wotte has criticised Rangers for their failure to hire a director of football in 2015 before Mark Warburton was installed as manager.

The Dutchman has implored the Ibrox side to learn from their mistakes and get someone into the position this time around. (Daily Mail)

Lennon slams players

Neil Lennon branded his Hibs players “disrespectful” after a “disgraceful” performance away to Raith Rovers.

The hosts hadn’t won in 14 matches but led thanks to a Ryan Stevenson goal seven minutes into the second half. The league leaders were able to rescue a point through Jason Cummings’ free-kick, but that didn’t stop Lennon fuming at his players for a lacklustre showing. (The Scotsman)