Rumour Mill: Bayern Munich eye Tierney | Morrison to snub Celtic move | Senderos faces ban

Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, Rangers centre back Philippe Senderos could face retrospective action for a pair of incidents in the club’s win over Partick Thistle, and the Ibrox squad were ‘devastated’ to learn of supporter Ryan Baird’s death following their win.

Bayern Munich eye Tierney

German giants Bayern Munich are considering an approach to Celtic for defender Kieran Tierney after they sent a scout to watch the Scottish international in Celtic’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

Bayern are also said to be one of a number of teams interested in Moussa Dembele. (Daily Express)

Senderos faces ban

Philippe Senderos faces retrospective punishment for a pair of incidents in the 2-0 win over Partick Thistle.

The Rangers defender clashed with Chris Erskine before an off-the-ball incident with Ade Azeez. Compliance officer Tony McGlennan will study the footage before making a decision. (The Herald)

Rangers squad ‘devastated’ after fan death

Ibrox stopper Wes Foderingham said the Rangers first-team were ‘devastated’ by the news of Saturday’s bus crash.

Ryan Baird, 39, died and 18 others were taken to hospital after the bus carrying a Rangers supporters’ club crashed at the Crossroads Roundabout near Kilmarnock. (The Scotsman)

Morrison to snub Celtic move

Scotland international James Morrison will likely snub any approach from Celtic in favour of fighting for his place in the West Brom first team.

The midfielder was the subject of a deadline day approach from Celtic, though West Brom turned it down. It was expected they’d make another move but may drop their interest after learning of Morrison’s intent to remain at the club. (The Sun)

Foursome in contention for St Mirren job

St Mirren have drawn up a four-man shortlist of Mixu Paatelainen, Gus MacPherson, Jack Ross and Jamie Fullarton for their vacant manager’s position.

Meanwhile, Alloa Athletic have given the Buddies permission to speak with Jack Ross. (The Sun)

Anya doubt for Scotland

Derby winger Ikechi Anya is a doubt for Scotland’s World Cup qualification double header with Lithuania and Slovakia.

The speedster is a favourite of Gordon Strachan, though the Scotland boss will call up Matt Phillips of West Brom if Anya is forced to drop out. (Various)

Forrest ‘could play for any English side’

James Forrest is good enough to play for any side in the English Premier League, according to team-mate Nir Bitton.

The Israeli cited his team-mate’s explosive pace and direct running as something fans of any club want to see. (The Sun)

Stewart on Jankauskas

Michael Stewart is shocked Edgaras Jankauskas has become manager of Lithuania, because he never envisioned the former Hearts assistant taking over a squad of players.

Jankauskas spent one year at Tynecastle as a coach, in addition to two years as a player, working under John McGlynn and Gary Locke. Stewart claims the Lithuanian basically enjoyed a bit of a ‘jolly’ during his 12 months back at Tynecastle. (The Sun)

• Edgaras Jankauskas states it was John McGlynn, not Jose Mourinho, who put on the best training sessions he’d ever had. Jankauskas played under McGlynn - the Scot was a coach at Hearts and also interim boss for a four-game period during the 2005/06 season - as well as working alongside him at Tynecastle. (The Sun)

Hibs must cope better with pressure

Neil Lennon has told his Hibernian players they must cope better with the “expectation” of winning the Championship after they missed the chance to return to the top of the division yesterday.

Dundee United grabbed a draw at Easter Road through William Edjenguele after James Keatings had put Hibs ahead. The result keeps Lennon’s team in second place behind Queen of the South. (The Scotsman)

Celtic improvement under Rodgers

Captain Scott Brown demonstrated his improvement under Brendan Rodgers by sending Celtic into the international break with the winning goal at Dundee on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Hoops midfielder has been at the top of his game this season and his first Ladbrokes Premiership strike in over a year left the Parkhead club four points ahead of Aberdeen at the top of the table with a game in hand. (The Scotsman)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Ray McKinnon his midfield may be “cursed” after Lewis Toshney became the latest injury casualty. (Various)

• Rangers should forget about the title and just see where they are at Christmas, insists Niko Kranjcar. (The Scotsman)

• Don Cowie eyes a return to the Hearts squad after the international break. The midfielder has been absent through injury. (Evening News)

• Former FA vice-chairman David Dein insists a “fear factor” is stopping Celtic and Rangers from playing in England. (Reuters)

