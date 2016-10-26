Rumour Mill: Barton set for crunch Ibox talks | Villa want Souttar | Rangers ‘can win title’

Joey Barton will return to Ibrox for disciplinary talks, Aston Villa are chasing Hearts defender John Souttar, and Josh Windass insists Rangers can still win the title.

Barton for crunch talks

Joey Barton’s future at Rangers will be decided one way or another by the end of this week as the midfielder is set to take part in an Ibrox disciplinary hearing.

Barton has been missing from the first-team squad for almost six weeks following a training ground row with boss Mark Warburton.

It opens up the door for Barton making a surprising return to the Rangers squad. Only last week Barton removed all mention of Rangers from his Twitter account. (Daily Record)

Villa want Souttar

Robbie Neilson has advised John Souttar to continue his development at Hearts after English Championship side Aston Villa emerged as the latest club linked with the talented centre-back.

The 20-year-old is contracted at Tynecastle until the summer of 2019, so Hearts are in no rush to cash in on their asset. (Daily Record)

Rangers ‘can win title’

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass insists the Ibrox club can still challenge rivals Celtic for the Ladbrokes Premiership crown.

Rangers currently sit fifth in the table, seven points behind Celtic, having played a game less. They’ve also lost twice to Celtic in two Old Firm derbies so far this season.

Despite this, Windass is still confident Rangers can go on a run and put pressure on the league leaders. (The Herald)

Simunovic ‘may court £100k a week’

Brendan Rodgers believes Jozo Simunovic could one day court a bumper pay offer from an English Premier League side.

The Croatian defender almost left Celtic Park without playing a minute’s football under Brendan Rodgers as a transfer to Torino fell apart at the final hour.

Rodgers envisions other clubs coming in for the centre-back, but insists his immediate future belongs at Parkhead. (Daily Mail)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Motherwell full-back Richard Tait says he gave up playing rugby to follow his dream of becoming a footballer. (The Herald)

