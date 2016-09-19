Rumour Mill: Barton must beg for Rangers future | Ibrox job ‘too big’ for Warburton | Foran blasts referee

Joey Barton will be expected to apologise to Rangers manager Mark Warburton if he’s expected to save his Ibrox career, Chris Sutton doubts Mark Warburton’s ability to handle the pressure at Rangers, and Inverness CT boss Richie Foran fumes over penalty incident against Celtic.

Barton to beg for Rangers future

Joey Barton will meet manager Mark Warburton today for the first time since last week’s training ground bust-up when he reports back following his suspension.

After breaking club rules by posting on Twitter and calling into TalkSport about his exile, Barton will have to show contrition, otherwise Rangers may look to terminate his Ibrox career after only four months. (Daily Record)

Rangers ‘too big’ for Mark Warburton

Former Celtic striker and BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton believes Mark Warburton cannot handle the pressure of being manager at Rangers.

Warburton stormed out of a press conference on Saturday after Rangers drew 0-0 with Ross County. The Ibrox boss bemoaned the amount of negativity in Scottish football following the loss to Celtic last week.

“The job’s too big for him in my view. This isn’t Brentford. This isn’t the City,” said Sutton. (Daily Mail)

Foran blasts referee for red card gaffe

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Richie Foran accused referee Don Robertson of lacking the courage to send Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko off at a pivotal stage of a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium.

With the contest poised at 1-1, Inverness midfielder Ross Draper went down under Sviatchenko’s challenge when clear through on goal at the edge of the penalty area. To the home side’s fury, Robertson waved play on. (The Scotsman)

Sinclair closes in on 80-year record

Scott Sinclair became the first player since all-time leading goalscorer Jimmy McGrory to net in his first five Celtic league games.

The attacker scored Celtic’s second in their 2-2 draw with Inverness CT, but admits he’d rather win games than reach McGrory’s record of scoring in all of his first eight league matches. (Daily Record)

Gus MacPherson tipped to return to St Mirren

Former St Mirren boss Gus MacPherson could make a return to Paisley after the club sacked management duo Alex Rae and David Farrell yesterday.

The side’s defeat at Dumbarton left them bottom of the Ladbrokes Championship table and was enough to secure Rae’s fate after less than a year in charge. (Evening Times)

Hibs looking forward to Palmerston clash

Paul Hanlon insists Hibs will be ‘full of confidence’ when they take on Queen of the South next week despite earning their first loss against Ayr United.

The Easter Road side looked on their way to setting a new club record with six successive league wins to start the season before a Marvin Bartley red card sparked a Ayr United comeback. (The Scotsman)

Jozo Simunovic a ‘class act’ says Celtic boss

Brendan Rodgers described returning defender Jozo Simunovic as a class act following Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Inverness CT.

The centre back made his first appearance of the season after coming on in the second half and his manager was quick to praise his skills after the game. (The Herald)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• St Johnstone stopper Zander Clark hailed Dave Mackay after the club captain decided to hang up his boots last week. (The Scotsman)

• Rangers defender James Tavernier believes luck deserted the Ibrox side in the 0-0 draw with Ross County. (The Scotsman)

• Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes welcomed the return of his side’s “killer instinct” following the 3-1 win at Dundee. (Daily Mail)

