Rumour Mill: Barry Ferguson on Scotland ‘disgrace’ | Celtic face fight over wonderkid | No sale of Dembele

Celtic face a fight to keep 13-year-old Karamoko Dembele with some of Europe’s top clubs monitoring his progress, Barry Ferguson opens up on his Scotland ‘disgrace’, and Celtic say there is no need to cash in on Moussa Dembele.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Celtic face fight to keep wonderkid

Celtic face a battle to keep hold of 13-year-old Karamoko Dembele as some of the world’s biggest clubs keep tabs on the player.

Dembele cannot sign a professional contract, thereby committing his long term future to Celtic, until he’s 16. (Daily Express)

• Karamoko Dembele trained with the Celtic first team earlier this season and was introduced to Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Mirror)

Ferguson regret over Scotland ‘disgrace’

Former Rangers skipper Barry Ferguson has admitted his regret over the way his Scotland career ended, calling his juvenile actions alongside club-mate Allan McGregor “a disgrace”.

After being dropped for a well-publicised drinking session with McGregor, the pair flashed V-signs at photographers during the next Scotland match at Hampden. (BBC)

Celtic not planning Dembele sale

Celtic chief Dermot Desmond insists the club are in no hurry to sell star striker Moussa Dembele despite interest from elsewhere.

Desmond conceded it was inevitable big clubs would be monitoring the 20-year-old’s progress, but there was no need for Celtic to cash in at this moment in time. (Daily Mail)

McNamara on the brink

Former Dundee United and Partick Thistle boss Jackie McNamara could be on his way out of York City after his side were beaten 6-1 by previously winless Guiseley.

Expected to challenge for the National League crown, York sit in 19th place without a win in their last six games, and this latest hammering to bottom club Guiseley could be the final straw. (The Scotsman)

Forrest out to repay Strachan

James Forrest is eager to repay the faith shown in him by national team boss Gordon Strachan.

Strachan continued to select Forrest, and often start him, despite the flying winger struggling to get into the Celtic side last season. (The Scotsman)

McGhee: Scotland have no edge on England

Mark McGhee claims it is foolish to expect Scotland to profit from England’s recent travails ahead of next month’s Auld Enemy clash at Wembley.

The assistant manager is confident Scotland can head to Wembley on the back of two positive results, but he expects England to be in good fettle as well come 11 November. (The Scotsman)

Bookies criticised for Karamoko Dembele bets

Ladbrokes, among other betting firms, have been criticised for opening books on 13-year-old Celtic prodigy Karamoko Dembele.

The bookmakers are offering 7/4 on the player becoming the youngest ever Celtic debutant. (Daily Record)

• Celtic’s teenage sensation Karamoko Dembele could make his international bow as early as this month in an under-16 tournament between by Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland. (The Scotsman)

• Scotland are looking to fast-track Karamoko Dembele to ward off England and Ivory Coast, who the 13-year-old is both eligible to represent at international level. (The Sun)

England made Burke approach

Oliver Burke has revealed that England made a last-minute effort to stop the attacker representing Scotland prior to his international debut.

Burke, who recently became Scotland’s most expensive ever player, was told England had enquired about his availability when he was away on international duty with Gordon Strachan’s squad. (The Scotsman)

Nicholson wants new Hearts deal

Sam Nicholson says talks between his agent and Hearts are progressing nicely and he expects a new deal to be completed shortly.

The winger has been a member of the Hearts first-team squad since 2013 and is keen to continue his development in Gorgie. (Evening News)

Ross to serve Alloa notice

Jack Ross will take charge of Alloa’s match this weekend - despite being confirmed as new St Mirren boss yesterday.

The ongoing manager will lead his former club for one final time in the Irn-Bru Cup against Bala Town before taking over in Paisley. (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Falkirk defender Peter Grant played for the first time since January after completing 45 minutes of a development game with Hamilton. (Falkirk Herald)

• Injured midfield pair Stewart Murdoch and Willo Flood are set to return for Dundee United in time for the club’s clash with Stranraer this weekend. (Dundee Telegraph)

• Dundee boss Paul Hartley laments international break after wanting to build on the momentum of Celtic performance. (Dundee Telegraph)

• Rachael Small hails support of fiance Martin Boyle as Hibs Ladies prepare to take on Bayern Munich. (Evening News)

•

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY