Rumour Mill: Baggies eye Armstrong | Rangers want Tziols | McKay to Forest?

West Brom are preparing an audacious move for Celtic’s Stuart Armstrong, Rangers are keen on Hearts midfielder Alex Tziols and Dundee United are in line for a bumper pay-day ...

Baggies aim to land Armstrong

West Brom are eyeing up a bid for Celtic’s in-form midfielder Stuart Armstrong. The Baggies are prepared to meet an £8million valuation of the 25-year-old after scouts watched him play in Friday’s 3-1 win over Aberdeen. It is believed that Armstrong’s fellow Scotland team-mates James Morrison and Darren Fletcher raved about Armstrong’s performance for the national team against Slovenia in March and now the Midlands club are ready to make their move and offer wages of £30,000 per week. (Daily Express)

Caixinha set to swoop for Tziolis

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is keen on bring Hearts’ Greek international midfielder Alex Tziolis to Ibrox. It is believed the Portuguese coach spoke to Tziolis after Rangers’ 2-1 win over the Jambos on Saturday. Caixinha and Tziolis have previously worked together at Panathinaikos. (Daily Record)

Newcastle eye move for Jozo Simunovic

Celtic centre-half Jozo Simunovic is a target for Newcastle United. The £9million-rated defender is seen by Toon boss Rafael Benitez as an ideal player to bolster the English Championship winners in the Premier League next season. The Spanish manager is also eyeing up a move for free agent Efe Ambrose and is expected to let Scotland defender Grant Hanley depart St James Park. Hanley has only started five games for the Magpies since joining from Blackburn. (The Sun)

Dundee United to pocket £750k windfall

Dundee United stand to gain close to £750,000 if Andrew Robertson’s move from Hull to Liverpool goes through. The Scottish internationalist is set to make an £8million switch to Anfield and with the Tangerines having inserted a 15% sell-on clause, they are expected to get a timely financial boost ahead of the new season. (various)

Celtic face fight with Seagulls for Lucas

Brendan Rodgers faces competition from English Premier League newcomers Brighton if he is to land Liverpool’s midfielder Lucas for next season. The Brazilian – who Rodgers managed at Anfield – is out of contract at the end of the season. The Celtic boss is interested in Lucas, but Brighton are also determined to land the 30-year-old. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock to hand McCulloch full-time role

Lee McCulloch is to be offered the Kilmarnock manager’s job on a permanent basis after guiding the club to safety. McCulloch has been in temporary charge of the Rugby Park outfit since Lee Clark moved to Bury in February, but has done enough to land the role for next season. (Daily Express)

Roberts chooses Celtic over England

Patrick Roberts has snubbed the chance to play for England in the upcoming Under-20 World Cup to play for Celtic in the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen on 27 May. The on-loan Manchester City attacker said: “It was a massive decision between Celtic and England, but the best decision happened and I’m more than happy to play in the cup final and I can’t wait for it.” (The Herald)

Warburton wants McKay at Nottingham Forest

Mark Warburton plans to swoop for one of his former Rangers players in Barrie McKay if the forward does not sign a new deal at Ibrox. McKay is in talks with Rangers chiefs about a new deal, but if those discussions stall, Warburton wants to be reunited with the 22-year-old in the Midlands. (Daily Express)

Scougall on Saints’ radar

St Johnstone are weighing up a move for Stefan Scougall. The 24-year-old is a free agent after leaving Sheffield United and is deemed a potential replacement for Danny Swanson, who is joining Hibs in the summer. (various)

Lennon plans to keep spending in check

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has vowed not to overspend as he prepares to bolster his squad for next season. “It’s really important that we recruit the right players and not over-spending,” said the ex-Celtic manager, who has been linked with moves for Efe Ambrose and Anthony Stokes in recent days. (Edinburgh Evening News)