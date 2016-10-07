Rumour Mill: Arsenal and Man City eye Tierney | England want Karamoko Dembele | Barton’s Qatar boot camp

Arsenal and Manchester City wish to pry Celtic left back Kieran Tierney away from Parkhead, England are planning to swoop for 13-year-old Celtic starlet Karamoko Dembele, and Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has been taken unusual measures to keep his fitness up.

EPL clubs want Tierney

Arsenal and Manchester City are prepared to battle it out over Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

The highly rated 19-year-old impressed during Celtic’s 3-3 draw with City in the Champions League encounter last month, which alerted Pep Guardiola to his talents. (The Sun)

England plot Dembele move

England will look to convince Karamoko Dembele that his international career belongs south of the border.

The 13-year-old, who made headlines after making his debut for Celtic under-20s earlier this week, is eligible to play for Scotland, England (where he was born) and his parents’ native country of Ivory Coast. (Daily Mail)

Barton boot camp

Joey Barton has spent the last 10 days in Qatar, training in tempatures reaching 100 degrees, in a bid to maintain his fitness ahead of his Rangers return this Monday.

The midfielder is close to completing his three-week suspension for falling out with manager Mark Warburton and will look to re-establish himself in the Ibrox starting XI. (Daily Record)

Brown eyes 40 not out

Scott Brown believes he can play until he’s 40 after taking the decision to retire from Scotland duty.

The Celtic captain insists he feels like did when “he was 25” as the extra rest during international breaks has given his body the required time to recuperate. (The Scotsman)

Scotland set to lose Jai Quitongo

Jose Quitongo has warned Scotland they risk losing his son Jai if they continue to overlook the striker at under-21 level.

Former Hearts winger Jose says the Morton ace, who’s been in great form this season in the Scottish Championship at age 19, is ready to pledge his future to his dad’s native Portugal. (The Sun)

Forget beating England - Souness

Former Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness has stressed the importance of reaching Russia in 2018 over beating England.

After a 5-1 win in Malta last month, Gordon Strachan’s side prepare for the World Cup qualifying double-header against Lithuania at Hampden Park tomorrow and away to Slovakia on Tuesday before a trip to Wembley in November. (The Scotsman)

Hill: Training will pay off

Clint Hill insists Rangers will start flying in the Ladbrokes Premiership if they can translate their play in training on to the park.

A veteran of the game, Hill has been impressed with the intensity of training at Rangers, but knows they have to start winning soon if they’re to have a successful season. (Evening Times)

Precautionary measures for Paterson

Callum Paterson was given an easier time of it in training compared with his other Scottish team-mates because he’s the only right back in the squad.

Paterson is almost certain to start after Alan Hutton pulled out through injury, and the Scotland management are desperate for the Hearts defender to avoid similar misfortune. (Daily Mail)

Matthews out for Hamilton

Hamilton Accies have lost goalkeeper Remi Matthews for three months after the stopper sustained a shoulder injury against Inverness CT.

The on loan Norwich keeper fell awkwardly after collecting a high ball and tore the AC joint in his shoulder. (Daily Record)

Dembele makes scoring start to France career

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele scored on his under-21s debut for France in the young Les Bleus 5-1 win over Georgia.

Dembele netted his side’s fourth win an impressive front post volley into the roof of the net. (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Celtic youngster Kristoffer Ajer scored in Norway under-19s 9-0 victory against San Marino. (HITC)

• Dundee defender Darren O’Dea has been playing through a foot injury in order to aid his side’s difficult start to the campaign. (Dundee Telegraph)

• Gus MacPherson wishes Jack Ross luck in his new job as St Mirren manager, despite the Queen’s Park boss being beaten to the role by his former player. (Evening Times)

• Edinburgh City striker Ousman See would swap plaudits for his side’s first league victory after being named in the SPFL Team of the Week. (Edinburgh News)

• Scotland midfielder Barry Bannan insists this is the time Scotland can qualify for the World Cup. (The Scotsman)

