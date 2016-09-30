Rumour Mill: Arsenal and Bayern eye Moussa Dembele | Celtic can reach last 16 | Rangers statement

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have become the latest big sides to track Moussa Dembele, Celtic can reach the Champions League knockout stages according to two Parkhead stars, and Rangers have expressed their surprise after the SFA dismissed charges against both themselves and Hibs following the Scottish Cup final.

Arsenal and Bayern eye Moussa Dembele

Scouts from Arsenal and Bayern Munich joined Real Madrid in watching Celtic striker Moussa Dembele during the recent Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Some of Europe’s biggest clubs have been monitoring the 20-year-old’s progress since signing for the Parkhead side earlier this summer. (ESPN)

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Celtic ‘can reach UCL last 16’

Scott Sinclair sees ‘no reason’ why Celtic can’t qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Parkhead side rebounded from an embarrassing opening game loss to Barcelona with a well fought 3-3 draw against Manchester City on Wednesday evening. Sinclair believes the players will use the draw as a springboard as they aim to go from strength to strength. (HITC)

• Moussa Dembele believes the Celtic Park crowd will carry the club to the knockout stages of Uefa’s elite competition. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - £15 million? That’s what Moussa Dembele’s left toe is worth

Rangers issue statement

Rangers have hit out at the Scottish Football Association after both themselves and Hibernian escaped punishment over the William Hill Scottish Cup final pitch invasion.

The Ibrox club demanded “urgent clarification” on player safety issues after SFA disciplinary charges were thrown out by a judicial panel on Wednesday. (The Scotsman)

Celtic made £3m from Man City clash

Celtic made £3 million from their Champions League draw with Manchester City, a total higher than what they received for winning the Scottish top flight last term.

In addition to ticket and hospitality sales, Celtic received over £400,000 for earning a draw against the English Premier League leaders (Daily Record)

Rangers still getting used to ‘goldfish bowl’

Mark Warburton insist he and some of his players are still getting used to the amount of media attention that’s placed on the Old Firm.

The Rangers boss expressed his incredulity at the coverage following last weekend’s loss to Aberdeen, saying one paper had “20 pages” of coverage. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Mark Warburton: No reason for open season on Rangers

Jordon Forster set to start

Hibs centre back Jordon Forster is set to make his first start of the season when Hibs host Dundee United this weekend.

The 23-year-old hasn’t started for the Scottish Championship side in nearly 18 months, but is poised to return with Lewis Stevenson suspended. (Evening News)

Wilson: Rangers ambition remains

Rangers defender Danny Wilson insists the Ibrox club have not adjusted their targets following a disappointing start to the new season.

Despite sitting in seventh in the midst four-game run without a win, Wilson believes they can still challenge at the right end of the table. (HITC)

English clubs ‘would be wary of Celtic threat’

English clubs’ wariness over the potential of Celtic makes a move south unlikely, according to boss Brendan Rodgers.

The English Football League recently ruled out the prospect of clubs outside its borders joining an extended structure as they seek eight new members to form four divisions of 20. (The Scotsman)

Griffiths may have to wait for return

Brendan Rodgers has hinted that Leigh Griffiths may have to be patient as he waits for a return to the Celtic starting XI.

The striker returned from injury against Kilmarnock last weekend but will have a tough time displacing Moussa Dembele as the club’s leading striker. (Evening Times)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Former Dundee midfielder Gavin Rae backs the Dens Park club to reach the top six. (Courier)

• Motherwell defender Ben Heneghan is eager for his first taste of Friday night football since his summer move to Fir Park. (Daily Record)

• There is more to come from Rudi Skacel, insists Raith Rovers boss Gary Locke. (Deadline News)

• Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton says his parents initially thought his national team call-up was a joke. (The Scotsman)

• Mark Warburton accepted his one-match ban for berating referee John Beaton at the end of last weekend’s loss to Aberdeen (The Scotsman)

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY