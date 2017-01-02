Rumour Mill: Armstrong for Scotland | Dembele ‘going nowhere’ | Cardiff eye Hayes

Stuart Armstrong looks set for a Scotland recall, Brendan Rodgers reiterates that Moussa Dembele is going nowhere and Cardiff City eye up move for Aberdeen wing-king Jonny Hayes ...

Armstrong set to earn Scotland call-up

In-form Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong is poised to earn a call-up to the Scotland squad. The 24-year-old has been one of the Premiership pace-setters’ top performers in recent weeks and was watched by national team manager Gordon Strachan at Ibrox as the Hoops defeated Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox on Saturday. (Daily Mail)

Dembele ‘won’t be sold in January’

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has reiterated that striker Moussa Dembele will not be sold in January. The France Under-21 star is wanted by a host of clubs across Europe, but when asked about a possible departure in the transfer window, Rodgers said: “I wouldn’t have thought so. He’s obviously had a very good season and I can’t stop people writing about him or his valuation. But at the moment he’s very happy here and enjoying working and developing. He won’t go in January, no question about that. We don’t need to sell. We need our best players to finish the season the best we can.” (various)

Commons keen on Hibs stay

Celtic attacker Kris Commons admits he is loving life at Hibs and appears receptive to prolonging his loan spell at Hibs, which ends on January 15. Speaking after scoring the winner for Neil Lennon’s men at Falkirk, Commons said: “I’m loving it. It’s good just to meet such a great bunch of guys whose feet are on the ground and who want to work hard. For me, it’s a perfect fit because these boys want to win week-in and week-out and I’ve had that for six years at Celtic.” (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen to step up bid to keep McGinn

Aberdeen officials will desperately try to persuade Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn to stay at Pittodrie rather than leave the club for Hearts. The 29-year-old has attracted interest from the Tynecastle outfit, who are prepared to offer him a three-year deal. McGinn has already turned down an offer from the Dons despite manager Derek McInnes being keen to keep him. (Daily Record)

Bluebirds eye Hayes swoop

Cardiff City are ready to test Aberdeen’s resolve by offering £500,000 for pacey winger Jonny Hayes. The Irishman scored for the Dons in the 1-0 win over Hearts on Friday and has a keen admirer in Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock, who needs to reinforce his squad for a relegation battle in the English Championship. (Daily Mail)

McDonald lambasts officials

Motherwell striker Scott McDonald slammed referee Euan Anderson and his assistants Stuart Stevenson and Stephen Mitchell for their display in the Steelmen’s 1-1 draw with Hamiltomn, labelling them deplorable. Speaking about an incident with Accies’ Gramoz Kurtaj, McDonald said: “Kurtaj poked me in the eye, then I was booked for simulation. Fair enough if the referee wants to do that. The thing I have to say about the officials — and they got the red card right — is that in terms of trying to talk to them, they were the worst I’ve had this season. The arrogance of them was incredible. In terms of the game itself, it wasn’t too bad, but in terms of trying to speak to them, the linesman was just deplorable at times. Just awful. You don’t mind them having a go back because you give a bit out, but if they get asked a question they should answer it. It’s not asking much of them, but they run away, tell you to shut up and get on with it. (The Sun)

