Rumour Mill: Agent denies Celtic link with Benkovic | Bitton to Fulham? | New deals for Miller and Hill

The agent of Filip Benkovic denies any truth in the rumour that his client is on his way to Celtic, Nir Bitton could be on his way out of Parkhead as Eboue deal nears its conclusion, and Rangers are poised to offer new deals to Kenny Miller and Clint Hill.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Agent denies Benkovic link

The agent of Filip Benkovic he has heard nothing regarding a move from Celtic for the Dinamo Zagreb player, contrary to reports.

The 19-year-old is a highly rated young centre-back and former club-mate of Parkhead stopper Jozo Simunovic.

Celtic were linked with a move for the Croatian, but his German-based agent has denied any knowledge of the story. (Daily Record)

Celtic near Eboue deal

Celtic were last night on the brink of sealing a deal for sought-after teenager Kouassi Eboue after the Ivorian arrived in Scotland for a medical and talks on personal terms.

The 19-year-old is ready to put pen to paper on a four-year deal, though Celtic will have to obtain a work permit before the transfer can be finalised. (The Scotsman)

- Eboue’s arrival is likely to see Nir Bitton depart Celtic Park, something which could happen as quickly as the January window. Fulham are credited with an interest in the midfielder, who could be available for as little as £2million. (The Sun)

Hill and Miller to receive offers

Rangers are ready to offer Kenny Miller and Clint Hill contract extensions to their existing deals at Ibrox.

The pair may be 37 and 38, respectively, but they have been two of the club’s more consistent performers this season. Each have only four months left on their current deal. (The Sun)

Rangers eye Crawford

Rangers have reportedly made an approach to Hamilton Accies over the availability of midfielder Ali Crawford.

The 25-year-old is Hamilton’s top goalscorer this season and, although his contract does not expire until 2018, Accies manager Martin Canning has admitted they will likely lose the player to a bigger club at some point. (HITC)

Lansbury to Celtic

Celtic have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest star Henri Lansbury.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and could be signed on the cheap, however Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest. (Nottingham Post)

- Celtic are also said to be keeping tabs on 19-year-old French defender Jean-Kevin Duverne. The youngster is a mainstay in Lens’ defence as the Ligue 2 club battle to get back to the elite of French football.

Rangers hunt for new striker

Mark Warburton is in the hunt for a new striker amid fears Joe Garner could be out for as long as three months with a shoulder injury.

The Ibrox manager will seek short-term cover for the forward, signed for £1.8m from Preston North End earlier this season. Rangers will know the full extent of the player’s injury next week. (Daily Mail)

- Rangers’ loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral could be completed by next week. The 21-year-old is ready to cut-short a season-long loan at Granada in order to move to Ibrox. (The Sun)

Gallagher rejoins Livingston

Livingston have re-signed Declan Gallagher a day after the centre-back left prison, where he was serving a custodial sentence for assaulting a man outside a hotel in Blantyre.

It’s technically his third signing for the West Lothian club, even though he’s played for no other team since 2014. He was originally sentenced in 2015 but was able to return to Livingston when he was granted day release, pending his appeal. The appeal was rejected early last year and Gallagher returned to prison. (Various)

New deal for Edjenguele?

Dundee United are looking to get William Edjenguele signed up to a new long-term deal after his excellent showings in a tangerine top this season.

The French centre-back is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and United have already started discussions with the player. (The Courier)

Boyata to Anderlecht

Dedryck Boyata could be set to leave Celtic in the January window with Belgian giants Anderlecht said to be interested in the international defender.

Boyata was purchased for £1.5million from Manchester City in the summer of 2015. He has struggled throughout his Celtic career and has made only one appearance since Brendan Rodgers took charge. (Daily Record)

Vaughan joins Dumbarton

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan has joined Dumbarton on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old has struggled for playing time recently as he still tries to recapture his best form following a knee ligament injury suffered at the beginning of the 2015/16 campaign. (Various)

Lewis thanks McInnes

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis has thanked Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes for helping to revitalise his career.

The 29-year-old stopper has played every minute since joining Aberdeen this past summer following a frustrating spell with Cardiff City. (Daily Record)

Scott Allan returns

Rotherham are on the verge of cancelling Scott Allan’s season-long loan deal and allowing the midfielder to return to Celtic Park.

Allan was pictured earlier this month back in training at Lennoxtown, though that was only while he recuperated from an injury. He hasn’t featured at all for Rotherham since Alan Stubbs was sacked in mid-October. (Daily Record)

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook