Rumour Mill: £5m windfall for Celtic | Companies owed by ‘oldco’ Rangers face delay | Nagbe deal nears

Celtic will be in the money if their former defender moves on, firms owed cash by oldco Rangers look like they will have to wait a bit longer and Brendan Rodgers is closing in on an American international midfielder.

Celtic set to land Van Dijk windfall

Celtic look set to land a £5 million windfall if Virgil van Dijk leaves Southampton. Manchester City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in the defender who left Parkhead in a £13m deal 18 months ago. Celtic negotiated a 10 per cent sell-on clause when they sold Van Dijk to Southampton and are now set to reap the benefits. (Daily Mail, Daily Record)

Firms owed by oldco Rangers face further delays

Firms owed money when ‘oldco’ Rangers were liquidated in 2012 face further delays in their hopes of getting cash back. A protracted legal action by the investment firm Worthington Group is the cause of the delays. (The Herald)

Celtic close in on Nagbe deal

Celtic are edging closer to a £3 million deal for the Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe. The US international was a guest of Celtic at their recent Champions League game against Barcelona. (The Sun)

Finishing second is not realistic for Hearts

Hearts director of football Craig Levein says it would be realistic for Hearts to finish third or fourth this season under new head coach Ian Cathro. (Various)

Rangers close in on Jota but may lose Hill

Rangers are closing in on a bid for Jota, the Brentford midfielder who is currenly on loan with Spanish club Eibar, but the Ibrox club may have to fend off interest in defender Clint Hill from QPR. The English Championship side are pondering a January move for the veteran. (Daily Express)

Hands off Warburton, says Ibrox side.

Rangers have issued a “hands off” warning after manager Mark Warburton was linked with the vacant England U21 job. The FA is a keen admirer of the Ibrox boss who has not applied for the U21 post. (The Sun)

Newcastle keen on Snodgrass

Newcastle United are considering a £5 million January swoop for Scotland attacker Robert Snodgrass who is out of contract at Hull City in the summer. (Daily Express)

