Rumour Mill: £3m bid for Stuart Armstrong | Graham Dorrans for Scotland | Warburton coy on Foderingham bid

Southampton are set to offer £3million for Stuart Armstrong, Pedro Caixinha has backed Graham Dorrans to star for Scotland, and Mark Warburton has remained coy on speculation linking Nottingham Forest with a move for Wes Foderingham.

Stuart Armstrong has been linked with a move down south. Picture: John Devlin

Armstrong bid

Southampton are set to test Celtic’s resolve with a £3million bid for Stuart Armstrong. The English Premier League side are looking to take advantage of the fact that Armstrong’s contract has less than a year left to run. Celtic have been trying throughout 2017 to get the midfielder tied down to a new long-term deal but have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts. (Scottish Sun)

Dorrans for Scotland

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has backed striker Graham Dorrans to earn a Scotland recall. The midfielder hasn’t featured for the national side since the 6-0 victory away to Gibraltar two years ago, but Caixinha believes being closer to manager Gordon Strachan’s field of vision will benefit the player. (Scottish Sun)

Warburton on Foderingham

Mark Warburton has refused to confirm or deny whether he is interested in signing Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. The Nottingham Forest boss made the goalkeeper one of his first signings at Ibrox and reports have suggested he’s looking to bring the custodian to the City Ground. However, Warburton insists he won’t comment on “players who are at another club”. (Nottingham Post)

Pressley meets Hearts

Steven Pressley has met with Hearts director of football Craig Levein and owner Ann Budge as the club look for a permanent replacement for Ian Cathro. The Tynecastle club have begun interviewing candidates for the job and Pressley was first on the list. The former captain had previously said he was unwilling to return to Scotland to manage, but would make an exception for Hearts. (Daily Record)

Thistle to sign Storey

Partick Thistle are set to sign Miles Storey after Aberdeen completed the signing of Stevie May on Thursday evening. Storey played in each of Aberdeen’s last two games, including scoring in the first, as they defeated Hamilton twice in the space of three days. However, the signing of May pushes the former Inverness CT man further down the pecking order, and Thistle look set to benefit. (Scottish Sun)

Daly not surprised

The calibre of candidate linked with the manager’s job at Hearts has not surprised interim head coach Jon Daly, who hasn’t given up hope of landing the job himself. The club will interview hopefuls this week, with big-name applicants such as Steve McLaren, Edgar Davids and Fabrizio Ravanelli, as well as 2012 Scottish Cup-winning manager Paulo Sergio, said to be interested. (The Scotsman)

Graham completes Cheltenham move

Brian Graham has completed his switch to Cheltenham Town. The striker signed for Hibs at the beginning of last season but struggled for a regular place in the starting XI. The recent signing of Anthony Stokes pushed the former Ross County and St Johnstone striker further down the pecking order and he decided his future lay elsewhere. (Various)

Celtic to be patient on Roberts

Celtic coach John Kennedy admits the Parkhead club will have to be patient in their pursuit of Patrick Roberts. Reports this week suggested Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers had moved ahead of the pack in his quest to secure a second loan stint for the Manchester City winger. Southampton and Nice are also interested in the 20-year-old wide player. (The Scotsman)