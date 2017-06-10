Ross County complete signing of defender Sean Kelly

Ross County have completed the signing former St Mirren full-back Sean Kelly on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old arrives from AFC Wimbledon where he spent last season, playing 32 games for the League 1 side, predominantly at left-back.

Kelly began his career with the Buddies, making more than 100 appearances, while he also spent time on loan with East Stirlingshire. He also has one Scotland Under-21 cap to his name.

Jim McIntyre, Ross County manager, said: “Sean is a player I have admired for a number of years now. He is a left sided player and at 6’2” will add a real presence to our defence.

“Although still young at 23, Sean has lots of experience having played for St Mirren before moving south to Wimbledon. He will be a great addition to the squad and I am delighted to get him tied up.”