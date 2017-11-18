Ross County 0 - 1 Celtic: How the players rated

How the players rated out of ten as Celtic made it 64 domestic games unbeaten with victory over the Staggies.

Ross County

Aaron McCarey - 7

Was rarely tested but confidently came for crossed balls and had little chance with Griffiths’ excellent free-kick. He did have a couple of worrying moments when he came out of his box but wasn’t punished.

Jason Naismith - 8

The former St Mirren full-back continues to impress in a Ross County top. He got the better of Scott Sinclair as part of a strong rearguard action from the Staggies.

Marcus Fraser - 7

Another who is improving and can now be recognised as a competent Scottish Premiership centre-back. Always alert and his pace a key asset especially against teams of the quality of Celtic.

Andrew Davies - 8

Battled manfully against Moussa Dembele, winning the physical battle. The Staggies are different proposition with him in the team.

Sean Kelly - 6

He did not have too much to do against James Forrest with Celtic playing through the middle or down the left.

Christopher Routis - 7

There were a couple of moments where he switched off when Callum McGregor slipped past him but in the main was very good in the middle of the park, protecting the defence and using the ball well.

Michael Gardyne - 6

Had a big defensive job helping Naismith with the threat of Sinclair and Kieran Tierney. As an attacking threat he often had too much ground to make up.

Ross Draper - 6

A solid presence in the middle of midfield, his domineering presence made it difficult for Celtic to play through central areas.

Jim O’Brien - 7

With Draper and Routis in the team O’Brien was afforded the freedom to press high up the pitch. He put in a couple of meaty but fair challenges and is another who is trusted with the ball.

Davis Keillor-Dunn - 8

A special talent who will no doubt have admirers already. Was County’s most constant threat and went close a couple of times. For someone so young against the quality of Celtic he was very composed and intelligent with his play.

Craig Curran - 6

A hard role but one which he did his best to annoy the Celtic backline.

Substitutions

Alex Schalk (for Craig Curran, 62) - 7

Was a threat behind the defence. Gave County a different outlet.

Thomas Mikkelsen (for Jim O’Brien, 82) - N/A

No impact.

Ryan Dow (for Keillor-Dunn 86) - N/A

Strange sub.

Celtic

Craig Gordon - 6

Most noticeable for the catching pink number he was wearing. Swift off his line to thwart an early attack plus one or two more routine saves.

Mikael Lustig - 6

Coming down from the high of qualifying for the World Cup, there were one or two slack moments but kept balance in the defence with his positioning.

Dedryck Boyata - 7

Composed, confident and controlling, the Belgian will only get better if he can get a run of games having started less than half of league games before this fixture.

Nir Bitton - 6

He put the defence under needless pressure in the first half with a risky pass. Should have moved into the midfield with the ball more often to try and create space by forcing a County player into pressing.

Kieran Tierney - 6

Was well marshalled by a vigilant Michael Gardyne. The chemistry hasn’t been right with Scott Sinclair, opposition teams knowing Celtic are strongest down the left.

James Forrest - 5

Made little impact throughout although the ball was often nowhere near the right side.

Scott Brown - 7

He is a constant in the Celtic midfield. The second half saw him put in a real captain’s performance by trying ti inspire those around him by carrying Celtic forward.

Stuart Armstrong - 5

A poor afternoon. Passing was wayward and often dispossessed.

Callum McGregor - 6

Celtic’s most prominent threat in the first half, stealthy getting into good positions as he always does. Should have had a penalty. Faded after the interval.

Scott Sinclair - 5

Something is not right with the best attacker in the country. A desperately poor performance in relative terms. There is always the expectation that he will do something even on poor days but was bettered by Jason Naismith.

Moussa Dembele - 6

A mediocre display for the Frenchman after scoring a hat-trick for France’s under-21s. He was not given an inch.

Substitutions

Leigh Griffiths (for James Forrest, 65) - 9

An incredible free-kick. That is all.

Jonny Hayes (for Callum McGregor, 66) - 5

Little of note.

Olivier Ntcham (for Moussa Dembele, 81) - N/A

On to give the team more solidity.

