Search

Richie Foran hails return of “the old Inverness” at Hearts

Isma Goncalves passes up another chance in Hearts' disappointing draw with Inverness CT. Picture: SNS/

Isma Goncalves passes up another chance in Hearts' disappointing draw with Inverness CT. Picture: SNS/

0
Have your say

By moira gordon

at Tynecastle

Back to the top of the page