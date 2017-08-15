Record number of fans attend SPFL matches in opening two weeks

A record number of football fans, nearly quarter of a million, have attended 2 games throughout the SPFL during the first two weekends of the new league season.

All SPFL clubs have now played one home league game each, with the exception of Hearts due to Tynecastle redevelopment, and it has been revealed that 230,204 supporters have been recorded as attending matches across the four divisions during SPFL fixture rounds one and two.

This represents a rise of more than 55,000 supporters on the equivalent period last year and is an increase of seven per cent on the previous SPFL high for the opening two league weekends, which was the 215,492 in season 2015/16.

Last week it was announced that Ladbrokes Premiership clubs set a new opening weekend attendance record at the start of the SPFL’s fifth season, with 110,583 fans recorded as attending the first six top-flight matches of the 2017/18 campaign.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “The increased attendances and general growing interest in Scottish football is more good news for the game.

“Credit must go to our clubs for the level of engagement they commit to with supporters, the volume of charitable work they undertake to connect in their communities and the many different and innovative pricing options they provide to make the game as affordable and accessible as possible.”

The aggregate Ladbrokes Premiership, Ladbrokes Championship, Ladbrokes League 1 and Ladbrokes League 2 attendances on the opening two weekends since the SPFL’s first season in 2013/14 are as follows:

- 2013/14: 201,828

- 2014/15: 163,743

- 2015/16: 215,492

- 2016/17: 174,749

- 2017/18: 230,204