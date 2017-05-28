Ray McKinnon wants a repeat performance in play-off final

Ray McKinnon is looking for Dundee United’s Ladbrokes Premiership play-off pattern to continue against Hamilton Academical this afternoon.

A goalless draw between the teams at Tannadice on Thursday night means there is all to play for in the second leg in Lanarkshire.

United battled past Morton and Falkirk in the quarter-final and semi-final play-off ties respectively and United manager McKinnon , inset, noted that his side won both the away games 2-1.

The former Dundee United midfielder is hoping that trend extends to the SuperSeal stadium.

He will have striker Simon Murray available after appealing against his sending off for simulation against Accies

“Maybe it is going to repeat itself on Sunday, we will win at Hamilton,” said McKinnon. “I was pleased with the second-half [against Hamilton], pleased with the second-half against Morton and Falkirk. That is the way we have got to look at it.”

A crowd of almost 10,000 turned up at Tannadice, the vast majority to cheer on the home side and there will be almost 3,000 fans travelling to Hamilton. McKinnon acknowledged the importance of United returning to the top flight after a one-year absence.

He said: “It is massive for the club but we have to focus on how we play and get the best out of the players.”

United appealed against the second of two yellow cards Murray picked up for diving against Accies and the 25-year-old striker is free to play. Murray was booked in the first half for simulation after going past defender Massimo Donati. However, he appeared hard done by in the 77th minute when referee Steven McLean, seemingly acting on the advice of assistant Graham Chambers, produced another yellow after a challenge by Scott McMann inside the Hamilton box as footage showed Murray was caught on the knee by the defender.