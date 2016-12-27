Rangers will take no risks with captain Lee Wallace

Rangers manager Mark Warburton insists his side have enough strength in depth to cover the potential loss of Lee Wallace as the club captain is a major doubt for the Hogmanay game against Celtic.

The left-back pulled up with what looked like a hamstring complaint towards the end of Rangers’ 1-0 victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

Having used up all of their substitutes and facing wave after wave of Inverness attacks, the decision was made to keep the 29-year-old, pictured, on the park as a striker, though his mobility was clearly hampered by the injury.

Despite this, Rangers were able to hold on to the three points as a 13th-minute own goal by Brad McKay proved to be the difference. The result secured the Ibrox club their fourth consecutive victory and continued their momentum going into a tough festive double-header.

Rangers will wait to see the extent of the damage before making any decision on Wallace’s availability. Although Warburton expected to ring the changes for Wednesday’s trip to St Johnstone, it’s unlikely Wallace will take part in that match if the injury is anything other than a case of cramp.

“We’ll see how he is. He’s being treated for it. We thought it was cramp – we hope it’s cramp – but we’ll see how it shows,” said Warburton. “He’ll need to be assessed further today and tomorrow. If there is any danger then he won’t be risked.

“He’s our captain, he’s an international. Of course he is a good-quality player, but Lee Hodson can go left-back, James Tavernier can go right-back. We have the cover.”