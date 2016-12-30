Rangers v Celtic: Where to watch, kick-off time, likely line-ups

Rangers host Celtic on Hogmanay looking to end their rivals’ unbeaten record in domestic football and earn some revenge for the two prior defeats this season.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Celtic will travel to Ibrox tomorrow for the third clash of the season between the old rivals. Picture: John Devlin

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Kick-off time: 12noon

Where to watch: Sky Sports 1 (programme starts at 11.30am)

Probable Rangers team: Foderingham; Tavernier, Kiernan, Wilson, Hodson; Holt, Halliday, Windass; Waghorn, Garner, McKay. Subs from: Gilks, Senderos, Crooks, Hill, Wallace, Forrester, O’Halloran, Miller, Dodoo, Bates, Burt

Unavailable: Jordan Rossiter (calf) and Niko Kranjcar (knee)

Team news: Clint Hill and Lee Wallace are both rated as 50/50 to make the match. Hill picked up a knock against St Johnstone, while Wallace is suffering from a hamstring strain.

Probable Celtic team: Gordon; Lustig, Simunovic, Sviatchenko, Izaguirre; Brown; Forrest, Armstrong, McGregor, Sinclair; Dembele. Subs from: De Vries, Toure, Gamboa, Boyata, Henderson, Bitton, Mackay-Steven, Christie, Roberts, Ciftci.

Unavailable: Tom Rogic (ankle) and Kieran Tierney (ankle)

Team news: Tom Rogic has not recovered in time from an injury sustained against Dundee earlier this month, though Callum McGregor returns from suspension.

Referee: Steven McLean

Key Rangers player: Andy Halliday. Most sides can have success against Mark Warburton’s side by shutting down Halliday, never mind the league leaders. The midfielder plays a pivotal role in front of the back four as he provides the link between defence and midfield, while he’s adept at getting forward to support the attack. If he can throw off his shackles and win the midfield battle against Scott Brown and co, Rangers will have a fighting chance.

Key Celtic player: Stuart Armstrong. Losing Tom Rogic would normally be considered a massive blow, but Armstrong is in such strong form that there’s a good chance Celtic won’t even realise the Australian is missing. His energy enables him to impact the game at both ends of the park, and he’s recently added goals to his game.

Odds: Rangers 18/5, Draw 31/10, Celtic 8/11

Last five meetings: Rangers 0 - 1 Celtic; Celtic 5 - 1 Rangers; Rangers 2 - 2 Celtic (Rangers win 5-4 on pens); Celtic 2 - 0 Rangers; Celtic 3 - 0 Rangers

What Rangers are saying: “There is no inferiority complex here, just a realisation. It is just a fact. Right now, the reality is important. A true understanding of the situation, an honesty about the situation is far better. Right now, there is a gap, there is a disparity and everyone would agree. Are we happy with it? Of course not. We have got to close it.” (Mark Warburton)

What Celtic are saying: “When I came in here six months ago after the Scottish Cup semi-final everyone talked about how Rangers had beaten Celtic – and for sure played better on the day – and that they were ready to jump above Celtic. I take great pride now that six months later everyone is talking about this big gap.” (Brendan Rodgers)

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: ‘Staggering disparity’ between Old Firm budgets | Rangers target starts United trial | Ajer to go on loan