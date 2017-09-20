Rangers sweat over fitness of two defenders prior to Celtic clash

Rangers could be without both Bruno Alves and Declan John for this weekend’s clash with Celtic.

The pair were both substituted during the second half of Rangers’ 3-1 extra-time Betfred Cup quarter-final victory over Partick Thistle.

Alves felt a problem with his calf, while left-back John, already filling in for the injured Lee Wallace, had an issue with his thigh.

Manager Pedro Caixinha says both players will be assessed in the coming days before a decision is made about their availability.

He said: “When we were controlling the second half I had to take Bruno and Declan off at the same time.

“Both have problems and that is the reason I was forced to make the substitutions.

“We know we have four days so we need to assess them over the next 24 to 48 hours and see whether we have a clearer idea if they can make it.

“I need to know before I can make my decision for Saturday. “