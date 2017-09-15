Rangers send angry letter to SFA over EBT call - reports

Rangers have sent an angry letter to the SFA over Neil Doncaster’s alleged attempts to hold a review of Rangers’ use of EBTs, according to the Scottish Sun.

The SPFL chief executive faces a quizzing from the rest of the league board after a letter sent to the SFA misrepresented their intentions regarding the Rangers tax case.

The SPFL board called for a review into how Scottish football handles financial mismanagement of its clubs, but didn’t want it to focus solely on Rangers or their use of EBTs.

However, in correspondence with SFA chief executive Stewart Regan, Doncaster titled the letter: “Independent review of use of tax avoidance schemes at Rangers FC and actions of Scottish football authorities.”

It is understood the rest of the letter matched the SPFL board’s intention, but the heading was enough to enrage the Rangers hierarchy.

The Ibrox club were reportedly “angry and upset” and asked in their own letter to the SFA why “certain individuals” had so much influence over how the game is being run in Scotland.

