Rangers’ Rob Kiernan will contest two-match ban for ‘punch’

Rob Kiernan was offered a ban for allegedly striking out at Steven Anderson. Picture: SNS

Rangers defender Rob Kiernan will contest his two-match ban at a hearing next week.

The Scottish Football Association has confirmed Rangers have rejected the offer of a suspension Kiernan received for “striking”  St Johnstone defender  Steven Anderson.

Anderson claimed he had been punched in the ribs by Kiernan ahead of a set-piece during the 1-1 Ladbrokes Premiership draw on 28 December.

Kiernan will argue his case during a hearing on 12 January. If he is unsuccessful, he will miss two games against Motherwell, the first in the William Hill Scottish Cup.

