Rangers’ Josh Windass free to face Celtic after Firhill gesture

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has been cleared by the SFA of “excessive misconduct” and will be free to face Celtic this Saturday.

Rangers' Josh Windass (centre) has been found not guilty by the SFA of making an offensive gesture. Picture: PA

The 23-year-old was filmed making an offensive gesture to Partick Thistle fans during Friday’s 2-2 draw at The Energy Check Stadium.

It sparked fears the player would be cited by the SFA over the incident, which may have ruled him out of the Old Firm clash at Ibrox.

However, it has been reported that the SFA believe there is no case to answer and will not be taking any further action against the Rangers player.

