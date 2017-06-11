Rangers complete signing of winger Daniel Candeias

Rangers have completed the signing of Daniel Candeias from Portuguese giants Benfica.

Daniel Candeias (left) in action for Nacional in the Portuguese top-flight. Picture: GREGORIO CUNHA/AFP/Getty Images

The winger becomes the club’s fifth summer signing, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal, joining Ryan Jack and fellow Portuguese Bruno Alves, Dalcio and Fabio Cardoso.

The 29-year-old spent last season on loan at Turkish Süper Lig side Alanyaspor, making 30 appearances and scoring four goals. They were keen to make Candeias a permanent fixture in their squad, however, he has opted for a switch to Ibrox, linking up with Pedro Caixinha again, having worked with him at Nacional during the 2011/2012 season.

The new addition has had somewhat of a nomadic career, starting at Porto, making four first-team appearances, before loan spells with Varzim, Rio Ave and Paços de Ferreira in his native Portugal, as well as with Recreativo in Spain.

He had his most settled spell at Nacional, where he encountered Caixinha, with 85 games over four years and 13 goals. He enjoyed a loan spell with Portimonense during those four years,

He moved on to Benfica, never making an appearance, spending time with FC Nürnberg in Germany, Spanish side Granada and France’s Metz.

Candeias represented Portugal from under-16 to under-23 level, scoring 22 goals at youth level for his country.

