Rangers can go top of Premiership for first time in over a year

Rangers can go top of the Ladbrokes Premiership on Friday - but it would require them to beat Partick Thistle by at least four goals.

The Ibrox side play at Firhill in the televised clash and would overtake Celtic and Aberdeen with a big win, reaching the top for the first time in over a year.

Pedro Caixinha’s team currently lie fourth, with ten points from five games.

They could reach the summit for a few hours at least as Celtic, Aberdeen and third-placed St Johnstone do not play until Saturday.

Celtic and Aberdeen have 13 points, with Brendan Rodgers side ahead of the Dons on goal difference. Saints are on 11 points.

Rangers have recovered from a difficult start with back-to-back wins over Ross County and Dundee.

After his side lost to Hibernian and then drew 0-0 with Hearts, Caixinha found himself under pressure as Rangers dropped five points behind the early pace-setters.

Rangers impressed in the 4-1 victory over Dundee on Saturday but Caixinha has urged his players to retain their hunger as they look to close the quality gap that still separates them from Celtic.

“The players aren’t satisfied when they win a game 4-1,” he said. “I wasn’t happy and that’s the mentality we need to spread.

“Yeah we won 4-1. Okay it was a good result, a good performance in some moments but we need to improve in others. That’s the reality we need to face and always be thinking we can grow as a team.”