Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha ‘not disappointed’ by Jamie Walker outcome

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha insisted he was not deflated at missing out with his swoop for Hearts winger Jamie Walker

READ MORE - Hearts boss Craig Levein has dig at Rangers over Jamie Walker saga

Hearts rejected several pre-season bids for the midfielder and the clubs did not come close to an agreement during transfer deadline-day talks last week.

Despite this, Caixinha says he’s content with the squad he has.

He said: “No I’m not disappointed - I’d only be disappointed if we didn’t have cover in all the positions,” the Portuguese said.

“Now I have - and I’ve told you from the very beginning and I can say it all day long - the best squad, I have the best players so I am happy.”

Asked if he hoped to resurrect the transfer in January, the Portuguese boss said: “The window finished on August 31 and doesn’t open again until January.

“So from now to then a lot of things can happen. But definitely we cannot change the group that we have, so we are happy with what we have.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Ziegler to Celtic? | Rangers eye CB | McInnes on GMS | PSG sweat over key duo