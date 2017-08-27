Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha: ‘I don’t care about Celtic’

Pedro Caixinha clashed with Chris Sutton on BT Sport following Rangers’ 3-1 defeat of Ross County.
The Rangers boss was questioned by ex-Celtic striker Sutton about the quality of his Ibrox squad and whether he believes he has the best squad in Scotland.
Caixinha, who saw Colombian striker hit a brace and Eduardo Herrera net late on in the win in Dingwall, replied that he always believes that.
The exchange got tense when Sutton said it was him asking the questions. The Portuguese manager hit back by saying he can ask questions as well.
The win lifted Rangers into fifth place, three points behind Celtic and five behind leaders Aberdeen.
