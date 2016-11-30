Rangers boss Mark Warburton “bemused” by offside decision

Rangers boss Mark Warburton said he was “bemused” with the decision to disallow Joe Dodoo’s goal as Rangers fell to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The striker looked to have levelled the match shortly after the break with a drive on the half-volley, only for referee Craig Thomson to eventually rule it out for Harry Forrester standing offside.

Hearts would eventually go on to double their advantage, as Robbie Muirhead scored his second of the night, and leap above Rangers in the league table.

The Rangers boss was unhappy at the time it took to make the decision.

He said: “We weren’t happy, I think Harry was probably offside but the fact is the goal is given, the linesman is the last man, his flag doesn’t go up for 14 seconds.

“He walks five or six paces down the line - what happened to change their mind? We were bemused by that decision.

“It is not clutching at straws or being a sore loser, it’s just that it makes it 1-1 and it is an important turning point.

“We asked the fourth official why and I got told they were deliberating the decision.

“In my mind, as the (match) delegate just confirmed, it is either instantaneous that he is offside or he is not.”

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook