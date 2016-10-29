Rangers 3 - 0 Kilmarnock: Easy win for Mark Warburton’s side

Rangers moved into second-place, above Aberdeen, Hearts and St Johnstone, after a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Kilmarnock.

A Lee Wallace strike on 16 minutes, followed by an Andy Halliday penalty around the half-hour mark gave Rangers a 2-0 lead going into half-time. Joe Garner added a third after the break.

With Aberdeen losing in the lunchtime kick-off, the opportunity was there for Rangers, along with Hearts and St Johnstone, to stake a claim for second-place.

Mark Warburton’s side were the only one of the three to take advantage after continuing with Michael O’Halloran out wide and restoring James Tavernier and Kenny Miller to the starting line-up. Kilmarnock understandably stuck with the same side that won impressively at home to Hearts last week.

The easy victory smeans they remain nine points behind leaders Celtic, though are now just one position behind.

More to follow...

