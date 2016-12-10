Rangers 2 - 0 Hearts: Ian Cathro loses his first match

Ian Cathro’s first match as Hearts manager ended in defeat as Rangers ran out 2-0 winners at Ibrox.

Goals from Rob Kiernan and Barrie McKay were enough to give Mark Warburton’s side the points and strengthen their grip on second place.

Hearts were denied a goal in the first half when Don Cowie was adjudged to be in an offside position when he bundled the ball home at the back post, but after consulting with his assistant, referee John Beaton disallowed the goal.

Shortly afterwards, Rangers took the lead when Rob Kiernan nodded in a James Tavernier free-kick. McKay then doubled Rangers’ lead, and his goal tally in the league this season, when he turned in Lee Wallace’s cross which evaded both Igor Rossi and Faycal Rherras on its way to the back post.

Hearts enjoyed a spell of possession in the second half after brining on Tony Watt and Conor Sammon but they rarely, if ever, threatened.

More to follow...

