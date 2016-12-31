Rangers 1 - 2 Celtic: How the players rated at Ibrox

Celtic dominated the Hogmanay Old Firm clash, despite the narrow margin of victory. Here’s how the players rated at Ibrox.

RANGERS

WES FODERINGHAM: The Rangers keeper could not be faulted for the goals Celtic scored. He made decent saves from Scott Sinclair, James Forrest, Stuart Armstrong – twice – and Nir Bitton. 7

JAMES TAVERNIER: Always best going forward and his pinpoint cross could not be missed by Miller. At fault for Celtic’s winning goal. 6

CLINT HILL: Recovered from a knock to take his place in defence, the 37-year-old was solid in the air and on the ground with just a few errors creeping in after the break. 6

ROB KIERNAN: Made a huge blunder to grant St Johnstone their equaliser in midweek. No major errors this time but did not look always look at ease. 5

DANNY WILSON: Looked comfortable at left centre-back until eventually tested by James Forrest. At fault for Celtic’s equaliser. 5

JOE GARNER: Has become a cult hero among the Rangers fans but he lasted only until soon after the opening goal when he went off injured. 6

BARRIE MCKAY: Arguably the most talented of the Rangers players, the winger had a fine game easing past Celtic defenders to set up several attacks. 8

ANDY HALLIDAY: A fans’ favourite, the midfielder battled hard, making some timely tackles and interventions. 7

JASON HOLT: One of the better performers at Ibrox this season, the former Hearts player was busy and tenacious but lacked punch. 6

JOSH WINDASS: Nice touch on the ball and revealed some crisp passing before running out of steam after the break. 6

KENNY MILLER: The experienced captain was at his best, opening the scoring with a poacher’s goal and hitting the post late on. 8

Substitutes

MARTYN WAGHORN (on for Garner, 15): Was called into action early after an injury to Joe Garner. Wasted a chance after the break. 5

JOE DODOO (on for Windass, 65): Came on after the hour mark to little effect. 4

HARRY FORRESTER (on for Holt, 82): Should have done better when in the Celtic box late on. 5

CELTIC

CRAIG GORDON: The Scotland goalkeeper had a busier day than usual, thwarting Jason Holt, Martyn Waghorn and Danny Wilson. 7

EMILIO IZAGUIRRE: The energetic left-back got up the flank regularly, firing in some dangerous crosses but was found wanting defensively. 6

JOZO SIMUNOVIC: Has hit top form under Brendan Rodgers and was unspectacular in his work. Booked for foul on McKay. 6

MIKAEL LUSTIG: A dependable figure in the Hoops defence though he struggled at times with McKay. 6

ERIK SVIATCHENKO: The burly Dane gave the ball away for Miller’s goal but was unruffled thereafter. Made an excellent challenge late on. 7

SCOTT BROWN: The Celtic captain has peaked this season. Did most of his good work defensively in his usual energetic style. 7

STUART ARMSTRONG: Another excellent performance from the revitalised midfielder. Set up the winning goal and didn’t give the Rangers defence a moment’s peace. 8

CALLUM MCGREGOR: Had a quiet game in the middle of the park, although he worked hard. 6

JAMES FORREST: The Scotland winger took time to get into the game. Should have scored early in the second half before being replaced by Patrick Roberts. 7

SCOTT SINCLAIR: Celtic’s best player. Always dangerous. Struck the post with a shot and drove time and again at the Rangers defence before tapping in Celtic’s second. 9

MOUSSA DEMBELE: Given the nod over Leigh Griffiths for the main striker’s role and drove in the equaliser for his fifth Old Firm goal in three matches. Then missed a sitter and hit the bar in a good second-half display. 8

Substitutes

PATRICK ROBERTS (on for Forrest, 65): The winger kept the Gers defence on their toes and played a delighful reverse pass for the winning goal. 6

NIR BITTON (on for McGregor, 86): The midfielder had a long-range shot saved by Foderingham. 6

