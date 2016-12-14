Praise for Rangers striker Kenny Miller but no new deal yet

Mark Warburton has hailed Rangers striker Kenny Miller as a great role model but the Ibrox mananger stopped short of saying whether the veteran would be offered a new contract.

The frontman, who turns 37 on 23 December, is still to find out if his third Ibrox stint will come to an end next summer.

His current contract expires at the end of the season and he has yet to be offered fresh terms,

But Warburton hinted he would be happy to keep hold of the former Scotland striker, saying: “You know what I think about Kenny Miller. You know what I think about all the players in the squad.

“Kenny has been outstanding for us this season and we will maintain good dialogue with him and the powers that be, and we’ll see where that takes us.

“Can he do a job for us next season? You’re watching what I’m watching. Kenny has been first class in more games than not. He contributes in every game, he’s a very clever footballer. He trains well every day and is a role model for the younger players.”