Possible player swap as part of Jamie Walker to Rangers deal

Rangers have reopened negotiations with Hearts over their move for Jamie Walker, Press Association Sport understands.

Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha has been trailing the Tynecastle playmaker all summer but has so far baulked at the Jambos’ £1million asking price.

Tentative talks have now begun and a deal could be struck that would see Hearts receive cash and a player in exchange for releasing the Scotland Under-21 cap.

The two sides remain some distance apart on their valuation of the 24-year-old - who has less than a year left on his Hearts contract and has made it plain he will not be renewing.

Rangers have already told new Gorgie boss Craig Levein they have no intention of paying more then the £600,000 they bid back in June and are willing to wait until January to land Walker on a pre-contract.

That seems to have now jolted Hearts into action and a deal that could see the Light Blues pay a sum of cash and hand over a player - possibly former Tynecastle youngster Jason Holt - is now being discussed.

