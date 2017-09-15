Poll: Should there be an independent review of the SFA?

Earlier this week Scottish football’s governing body said its position remains “unchanged” regarding an independent review into the handling of Rangers’ use of EBTs.

The SFA issued a statement in which it clarified its position after Celtic called for an investigation in to the governance of Scottish football.

Celtic accused the organisation of a lack of leadership and “that failure to carry out a full review of these events and issues, which have been without precedent in Scottish football, would represent a failure in transparency, accountability and leadership.”

The issue remains unresolved among Scottish football fans, with many enraged by the refusal of a review. We’d like to hear your thoughts. Have your say in our poll and the comments below.