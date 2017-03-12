Police make 11 arrests after Old Firm clash

Police have arrested 11 men following the Celtic v Rangers match which ended as a draw at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon.

Six of the accused, aged 18, 19, 21, 24, 26 and 39, are being held in custody following alleged offences in and around Celtic Park stadium.

They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday charged with offences in and around the Old Firm game under the Offensive Behaviour in Football Act.

Among the five other arrests, two men were given fixed penalty notices, one man will appear at court at a later date and two men will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Enquiries are “ongoing” into smoke flares being set off near Celtic Park before the 12pm kick off.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “There were 11 arrests aged 18, 19, 21, 24, 26 and 39.

“Six of them were kept in custody and they will be due to go to court.”