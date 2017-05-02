PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year nominees announced

Three Celtic players have been included in the four-man shortlist for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

As expected, Kieran Tierney and Moussa Dembele are among the nominees, though there’s also a place for Parkhead team-mate Patrick Roberts.

The only non-Celtic star to make the list is Hibs striker Jason Cummings.

Tierney is the reigning Young Player of the Year award winner, having picked up the accolade at the end of last season.

Dembele is the only player in contention for both awards after being named in the shortlist for the main award also.

