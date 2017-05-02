Search

PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year nominees announced

Moussa Dembele has been nominated for the SPFA Young Player of the Year award. Picture: John Devlin

Moussa Dembele has been nominated for the SPFA Young Player of the Year award. Picture: John Devlin

Share this article
0
Have your say

Three Celtic players have been included in the four-man shortlist for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

As expected, Kieran Tierney and Moussa Dembele are among the nominees, though there’s also a place for Parkhead team-mate Patrick Roberts.

The only non-Celtic star to make the list is Hibs striker Jason Cummings.

Tierney is the reigning Young Player of the Year award winner, having picked up the accolade at the end of last season.

Dembele is the only player in contention for both awards after being named in the shortlist for the main award also.

READ MORE - Scott Brown: I wasn’t needed for Celtic to beat Rangers

Back to the top of the page