Peter Lawwell: Joey Barton wanted to join Celtic over Rangers

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has responded to claims he tried to sign Joey Barton shortly before the midfielder’s move to Rangers by insisting it was the player who instigated contact.

Barton put pen to paper on a two-year deal to join the Ladbrokes Championship title winners in May earlier this year.

In the player’s autobiography, out for release this Thursday, he claims Celtic attempted to nab him from under the noses of their nearest rivals.

An agent working on behalf of Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell reached out to the player, according to Barton.

He writes: “The message he conveyed was straight and to the point. ‘Is there anything we can do together? Can we have a conversation?’ I sent word back, thanking him for his interest but confirming my intentions [to join Rangers].”

However, Lawwell has responded to these comments, reported this morning, insisting that it was Barton’s agent who contacted Celtic, looking to tempt the Parkhead club into hijacking the deal.

He told the Scottish Sun: ““An agent called saying Joey was signing for Rangers but would really prefer Celtic.

“I think Joey’s been had by a bit of a matchmaker here. But it wasn’t something we wanted to pursue. These things happen to players sometimes.”

