Pedro Caixinha issues warning to Rangers star Josh Windass

Pedro Caixinha has warned Josh Windass to buck up his ideas when it comes to defending after his error almost cost them dear at Fir Park.

Graham Dorrans netted twice on his Rangers debut to seal a 2-1 victory over Motherwell on the Ladbrokes Premiership opening weekend.

There were plenty of plus points for the Portuguese boss to take from the game, including the display of his other debutant Bruno Alves and Windass’ lively forays down the left.

But Caixinha says the former Accrington Stanley playmaker - who hit the woodwork twice during a thrilling first-half battle - must realise his work does not only involve going forward.

Caixinha said: “Normally people only see the game on the brighter side. Did you see who didn’t get on the wall when we conceded the equaliser?

“Did you see who lost the ball in the second half and we almost got caught on transition?

“Josh is a player who needs to have more confidence - and they all have that - but he needs to learn with the process.

“It is not only about the bright things. You have to be switched on all the time.”

