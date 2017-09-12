Pedro Caixinha admits analysing Rangers goal celebrations

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has been keen to foster a good team spirit during the early stages of his tenure at Ibrox and, following Saturday’s 4-1 league win over Dundee, he says he’s happy with the development of his squad.

The Portuguese has pointed to the manner in which his side celebrate each goal as proof of a strong spirit within the team, and he admits it’s something that they’ve worked on.

“We started having a look at it in pre-season,” he told Rangers TV. “We analysed, not only the moments of the game, but the way we were celebrating the goals, so it is very important for us to celebrate together.

“I told them that situation after I had seen them celebrate a couple of goals… so it really means and shows our team spirit as in that moment, everyone is enthusiastic, happy and involved in it and I really believe when teams celebrate together and celebrate enthusiastically, there is a strong spirit among the group.”