Pedro Caixinha accuses Derek McInnes of lacking respect

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha accused his Aberdeen counterpart, Derek McInnes, of showing him a lack of respect in the aftermath of acrimonious scenes between the pair last night.

Aberdeen recorded their first win over Rangers at Ibrox since 1991, the 2-1 success formally confirming their second-place finish in the Premiership. The build-up to the match had seen McInnes respond angrily to Caixinha’s public admission of interest in Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack and claim that the Pittodrie club were coming to the end of a successful cycle.

McInnes retorted that Rangers should be “embarrassed” at finishing third in the Premiership behind his team.

At full-time last night, Caixinha, pictured, exchanged words with both McInnes and his assistant, Tony Docherty. He then said it related to what he perceived as a snub from McInnes after Rangers’ 3-0 win at Pittodrie last month.

“I was just saluting him and saying I didn’t understand the reason why he invited me to be received in his office and didn’t show up at the previous match,” said Caixinha. “So I said that if you didn’t show up in the previous match, you are definitely not welcome to come to my office. It is a question of respect.

“If I am not being respected then, please, don’t show up. If he didn’t show up and I waited more than 15 minutes, what do you call that? What do you call that?

“I am a guy who came here to do my job. I know I am maybe the only foreigner but I have already passed through this situation in Mexico, so I am used to it. But I am here to win and here to defend this club.”

McInnes hit back at Caixinha and insisted the Portuguese coach had got his wires crossed.

“It’s wrong,” said McInnes. “He’s wrong. I was doing my media duties as I normally do. I’ve never been like that with any manager and never would be. Any manager is welcome in my office, so it’s not something you could aim at me.

“He is wrong, he is mistaken. If he thinks that, maybe he should have said to me before. Tony and my staff were there at the time and said he came in, had a quick glass of wine and shot away. He made his apologies for having to leave soon.

“I was still doing my media work and it was no longer than any other time. I would never disrespect any manager after the game.

“I might try and get into his office tonight. I argue with most managers during a game. There was nothing more than that tonight. Everyone is just fighting their corner for the team during the game. There was nothing after the game either, I was out saluting our fans.”