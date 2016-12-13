Partick Thistle to appeal Ade Azeez yellow card for diving

Partick Thistle will appeal against the yellow card shown to Ade Azeez for diving against Celtic.

The 22-year-old Jags forward was cautioned by referee Craig Thomson for going to ground at Firhill as he went past Hoops goalkeeper Craig Gordon when the visitors were leading 3-1.

A statement published on the club’s official website read: “Partick Thistle can confirm the club will be appealing against the yellow card given to Ade Azeez for simulation in the 79th minute in the game against Celtic on Friday night.”

Azeez has been quoted in several newspapers as saying: “I felt the contact and that’s why I went down, but I think they got in the referee’s ear and the ref’s just crumbled and booked me for diving.

“I just don’t want to be labelled as a diver because I’m not one. What makes it worse is they go up the other end and score and the game is dead and buried.”

Celtic went on to win the Ladbrokes Premiership clash 4-1.

