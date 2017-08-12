Partick Thistle’s Kingsley ‘moons’ Celtic huddle Braveheart-style

Partick Thistle mascot Kingsley continued adding to his reputation on Friday night by ‘mooning’ the Celtic players as they took part in their pre-match huddle.

The wacky yellow creature donned a kilt for his side’s BT Sport live game against Brendan Rodgers’ side, and channelled Braveheart by lifting up the kilt and shaking his behind at the Celtic players.

While Celtic controlled large parts of the game during a routine 1-0 win, the English Premier League was kicking off with a seven-goal thriller between Arsenal and Leicester City. However, photographs of Kingsley went viral with fans using it as proof of Scottish football innate ability to entertain.

Despite appearing to be the love child of Lisa Simpson and Pikachu, Kingsley has been a huge hit since being unveiled by the Firhill club in 2015, being recognised all over the world and becoming a brand of its own.

