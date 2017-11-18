Partick Thistle ‘deeply frustrated’ with Tynecastle uncertainty

Partick Thistle have released a statement expressing their frustration over the uncertainty of their match with Heart of Midlothian.

Work continues outside the Roseburn Stand where the Partick Thistle fans will be housed. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

The Jags are due to travel through to Edinburgh to face the Gorgie outfit on Sunday in what will be the first fixture of the newly renovated Tynecastle Park.

However, with Hearts still waiting on a safety certificate for the new Main Stand players, fans and staff are unsure whether it will go ahead.

Thistle have said they will reimburse all fans who have bought tickets for Sunday’s game but are unable to make the rearranged fixture if the game is postponed on Saturday afternoon.

It read: “The uncertainty which still surrounds our fixture on Sunday is deeply frustrating for all concerned. We have prepared all week to play on Sunday and that remains very much our focus.

“We are, however, very aware of the impact this is having on our supporters. We would like to reassure them that, in the event of a postponement, those with tickets will be offered a full refund should they be unable to attend the rearranged fixture.

“We all want the game to go ahead as planned and are hopeful that today’s inspection will confirm that is the case.

“We will communicate the outcome as soon as possible.”