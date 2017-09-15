Partick Thistle 2 - 2 Rangers: How the players rated on each side

Ratings out of ten for every player as Partick Thistle and Rangers shared the points at Firhill.

PARTICK THISTLE

Ryan Scully - 6

He could maybe have done a little bit better at the equaliser after getting his hand to the ball, but it was a great strike by Graham Dorrans.

Niall Keown - 8

Another dominating performance from the centre-back who shone when Celtic came to Firhill on Friday night this time last month.

Danny Devine - 7

Sat at the heart of the Thistle back three. Stood up to the challenges he faced and helped lead his younger centre-back partners through the match.

Jordan Turnbull - 7

Could have got a little bit tighter to Alfredo Morelos at Rangers’ first goal but responded well by having a solid showing after that.

Paul McGinn - 6

Was forced into defending for large parts of the game from wing-back, but still managed to make an impact with a terrific through ball for Blair Spittal which led to Thistle’s second.

Ryan Edwards - 6

The Australian was his usual energetic self in the centre of the park, though he wasn’t quite as disruptive as he usually is. Was a little wasteful with possession in the first half and was very lucky not be shown at least a booking for an over-the-top tackle on Ryan Jack.

Adam Barton - 7

Still a debate about whether he’s a better centre-back or central midfielder, but he brought some much needed composure to the Thistle engine room on this occasion. While all those around him were losing their heads, Barton stayed cool.

Christie Elliott - 7

His attacking threat was curtailed a little by a man-marking job on Daniel Candeias. He did a solid job against the Rangers winger, who wasn’t as influential as he has been in other games, and often made the right choice in possession.

Blair Spittal - 7

Very sloppy in the first half with the ball at his feet and, on another day, he would have scored a 4. However, you can’t argue with a goal and an assist.

Chris Erskine - 5

Never looked completely sure of his role in the attack with Miles Storey often vacating his position in the centre to run the channels. Scored the second but then arguably cost his side two points with a ridiculous challenge on Morelos.

Miles Storey - 8

His movement around the final third was exceptional, even if the final ball was lacking at times. If Alan Archibald can figure out how to use him and Kris Doolan in the same side, Thistle may be on to something.

SUBS

Conor Sammon - 7 - Seemed a strange sub given Storey’s performance but he held up play well.

Stuart Bannigan - 6 - Added some fresh legs to the midfield for the final eight minutes plus injury time.

RANGERS

Wes Foderingham - 6

Could maybe have done a little better at the second goal, but that’s being a bit harsh. It was fired across by Spittal.

James Tavernier - 6

Classic Tavernier. Great going forward with some terrific crosses; a liability in defence. He played everyone onside for Thistle’s second and then failed to track the run of Erskine.

Bruno Alves - 6

Got his head to most things that came his way but completely fell asleep at the second goal, drifting out to play offside without communicating it to his fellow defenders.

Fabio Cardoso - 5

Gave away two free-kicks in dangerous areas, including the one from which Spittal scored, by letting himself be lulled into jumping against the opposing striker.

Lee Wallace - 6

Went off early in the match with a groin injury sustained while shooting for goal.

Daniel Candeias - 6

Had a few promising runs but the final ball wasn’t quite there for the in-form winger.

Ryan Jack - 7

Started off really brightly, getting his foot on the ball and helping to build attacks from the back. The incident with Edwards seemed to faze him as his performance dipped thereafter.

Graham Dorrans - 8

His best game since his league debut against Motherwell at the start of the season. Supported both in defence and attack and often cut through Thistle’s lines with his passes. Scored a belting equaliser too.

Josh Windass - 7

Was a menace throughout a lot of the first half down the left-hand side but faded out of things a little in the second period.

Alfredo Morelos - 7

Scored a terrific opening goal and was a threat every time the ball went into the area. His link-up play was lacking a little. Needs to control his aggression after kicking out at Turnbull.

Kenny Miller - 5

Could have had an assist after chesting down for Windass to strike at goal in the first half. Other than that, he never really got going and was hooked less than ten minutes into the second half.

SUBS

Declan John - 7 - Hesitant to get involved at first but added some impetus to the attack in the final 20 minutes.

Eduardo Herrera - 5 - On for Miller but never contributed much more.

Carlos Pena - 5 - Got into good positions in the penalty area but struggled with the basics.

