Partick Thistle 1 - 4 Celtic: Armstrong dazzles again

Despite being short of their best, Celtic still waltzed to victory against Partick Thistle thanks to another inspiring performance from Stuart Armstrong in the centre of the park.

The midfielder, who’s been in excellent form of late, got the scoring started in the 39th minute as he arrived in the six-yard box to finish a low cross from Leigh Griffiths.

It ended what was otherwise a lacklustre first-half performance from the league leaders, but they turned it on in style after the break.

Armstrong doubled his tally four minutes into the second period with a curled finish from 20 yards.

The game looked as good as over just a minute later when Celtic pounced upon Thistle right from the kick-off and Griffiths found the back of the net.

Liam Lindsay headed the hosts back into the game from a Sean Welsh free-kick. Having tallied an assist, the midfielder then looked to have reduced the deficit to just one when he headed beyond Craig Gordon. However, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Thistle brought Ade Azeez off the bench and he had an opportunity with ten minutes remaining, getting in behind the defence and going around Gordon. The striker hit the deck and was shown a yellow card for diving, however replays suggested there was contact from the boot of Gordon.

The game was finally killed off when Emilio Izaguirre’s cut-back, having been released by Armstrong, found substitute Callum McGregor to finish beyond Tomas Cerny.

Celtic extend their lead at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership to 11 points, while Thistle will go bottom on Saturday if Inverness CT can secure at least a draw from their home fixture with Hamilton.

