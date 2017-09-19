Partick Thistle 1 - 3 Rangers (AET): How players rated on each side

Ratings out of ten for every player as Rangers defeated Partick Thistle to reach the Betfred Cup semi-final.

PARTICK THISTLE

Ryan Scully - 6

Couldn’t do much to stop any of Rangers’ three goals and wasn’t faced with many other saves to make.

Niall Keown - 5

Really struggled at the start of the second half after being dragged out of position on the right of the three centre-backs. Settled down with the move to a 4-4-2, but deflected in Rangers’ third.

Jordon Turnbull - 6

Sat at the heart of the back three and perhaps a little unfortunate to go off instead of Keown for the change in formation.

Danny Devine - 8

Defended the front post excellently from crosses and make a few crucial last-ditch challenges. Questions could be asked of Daniel Candeias’ goal but overall a strong evening.

Paul McGinn - 5

The wing-back conceded possession far too easily on many occasions and didn’t do enough to protect his defence, especially in the ten minutes after half-time when Rangers went in front.

Adam Barton - 7

Once more his composure was valuable in the centre of the park. He also put in the cross for Conor Sammon to nod down for Thistle’s equaliser.

Ryan Edwards - 8

Was much improved on his performance on Friday night as he continually found space in between the midfield and attack to link play. Almost had an assist when heading down for Sammon, only for Jak Alnwick to make a stunning save.

Christie Elliott - 6

Tough night trying to track Candeias and, though he did get forward at times, he couldn’t quite influence the attack.

Steven Lawless - 6

Popped up every now and then in the space between midfield and attack but didn’t do enough to threaten the Rangers rearguard on a consistent basis.

Conor Sammon - 8

During the 90 minutes it was an excellent performance from the striker who would have deserved a 9 had it stopped then. He clearly tired in the extra-time period and was robbed in the build-up to the third goal.

Blair Spittal - 6

Made one terrific crossfield diagonal that led to a chance for Sammon, but otherwise faded out of the game too often.

SUBS

Kris Doolan - 6 - Did score the equaliser but didn’t do much to affect the game apart from that, admittedly big, contribution.

Kevin Nisbet - 5 - Brought on with Thistle chasing the game but seemed out of place once the extra-time period had started.

Stuart Bannigan - n/a - Match was already lost before his introduction.

RANGERS

Jak Alnwick - 9

As long a night as it was for the Rangers support, it might have seemed even longer had the reserve custodian not made two great saves, including one top class denial, when the scores were still at 0-0.

James Tavernier - 7

As always a willing contributor in attack, even if his final ball was lacking at times. Beaten in the air by Sammon for Thistle’s equaliser.

Fabio Cardoso - 5

Really struggled with both the running and physicality of Sammon.

Bruno Alves - 6

Couldn’t do much to stop Sammon isolating his centre-back partner in aerial duels, while his passing was a little wayward at times by his standards.

Declan John - 8

Was Rangers’ best attacking outlet in the first half and continued his strong running down the left - one of which eventually led to the opening goal - before he was forced off through injury.

Ryan Jack - 6

Came alive more as the game got stretched in the closing stages and extra-time, but was very quiet through most of the opening 90 minutes as Rangers sought to go direct.

Graham Dorrans - 6

Tasked with sitting alongside Jack but given license to break forward. Delivered an excellent ball in behind for John which led to the corner from which Rangers scored, and worked hard throughout.

Daniel Candeias - 8

Missed an open goal after rounding the goalkeeper which would have put the game to bed at 2-0. However, you cannot argue with a goal and two assists from an evening’s work.

Carlos Pena - 7

His play on the football in the midfield was very slack at times, but he did link up well with Alfredo Morelos at others and scored an excellent header to open the scoring.

Josh Windass - 5

Such a frustrating player at times. He was a threat throughout most of the evening but often chose the wrong option in the final third.

Alfredo Morelos - 7

Played in the lone striker role for the first time since establishing himself in the side and did a decent job running the channels and linking with the midfield. Was always a threat around the box but should have scored a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

SUBS

Jason Holt - 6 - Didn’t do much to improve Rangers as they dropped deeper in normal time but improved thereafter.

Ross McCrorie - 8 - The youngster impressed in his battle with Sammon.

Lee Hodson - 6 - Brought on for John but didn’t bring the same attacking spark.

Eduardo Herrera - 8 - Excellent hold-up work and played a part in the second goal before scoring the third.