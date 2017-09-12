Paddy Power mock Rangers ahead of Celtic’s Champions League opener

Paddy Power have poked fun at Rangers and the club’s supporters ahead of rivals Celtic’s Champions League curtain-raiser with PSG

The Irish bookmaker set up a construction site outside Ibrox, complete with workers and green and white traffic cones.

They made reference to the club’s exit from Europe earlier this season. Pedro Caixinha’s side were eliminated in the first qualifying round of the Europa League by Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn, and the signs placed by Paddy Power outside Ibrox read: “Caution. Work in Progres.”

A Spokesman at Paddy Power said: “I’m sorry to say, Rangers fans, that your season is now effectively as good as over.

“That’s hard enough to take, but with Celtic already basking in the glamour of the Champions League, clearly some serious rebuilding needs to take place at Ibrox.

“Still, there’s always Partick Thistle away on Friday night, right lads?”

