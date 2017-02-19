Our focus is on Dundee, says Henrik Ojamaa

Henrik Ojamaa, the Dundee striker, maintains they won’t waste time wondering how crisis-club Rangers will react in today’s televised encounter at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues welcome the Ibrox outfit to Tayside as uncertainty continues to cloud their long-term future, with caretaker boss Graeme Murty set to take charge for the second week running following last weekend’s narrow Scottish Cup victory over Championship club Morton.

Paul Hartley’s hosts have been something of a sideshow in the build-up to this afternoon’s live clash and Estonian international Ojamaa, who joined recently on loan from Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles, insists they don’t mind as the last thing they’ll be preoccupying themselves with is worrying about their opponents’ state of mind in the wake of Mark Warburton’s recent departure from the helm.

Ojamaa said: “It’s tough to say how their players will respond. There’s no point in us thinking about how it will affect them.

“We just need to make sure we focus on ourselves and everybody brings their best performance on Sunday.

“How the opposition are doing or how they are feeling – that doesn’t matter.

“It’s about concentrating on your own game and helping the team out as best you can.”

Dundee’s last win over Rangers was back in 2001 but Ojamaa doesn’t necessarily believe this represents the best time to end that sorry sequence.

He added: “Maybe it’s a good time to play them but sometimes with a change like this, it can galvanise the players and lift them or other times it will disrupt them, there’s no telling. It’s very hard to guess. As individuals, everybody will respond differently, some on the fringes get a chance or others will be upset, so you never know.

“But our focus is 100 per cent on us. We’re not going to think about how they are feeling or doing at all.”

Having last tasted defeat in the league on home soil at the hands of Partick Thistle back in late October, Dundee have every right to feel a degree of confidence as they push for a top-six finish.

Ojamaa said: “Our home form has been good and we just need to make sure we convert these draws into wins now and we’ll be fine.

“We have to be more clinical and limit the opposition to few chances because it’s a different level of opposition on Sunday.

“Everyone’s been very welcoming since I came here.

“It’s a good group of players and also the staff and everybody around the club have made me feel very welcome.

“I’m enjoying it and looking forward to the Rangers game. I’m feeling better and sharper with every game.

“I feel I can help the team and, looking at our players, we’re a good enough squad to push for the top-six, which is our goal.

“We just have to put a little run together.

“I think there’s no reason why we can’t get a positive result on Sunday.

“We can be confident going into it.”