One point out of six? It’s not a concern, says Rangers boss

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha tried to play down dropping points at home for the second successive week, claiming instead that it provides evidence of opposition sides now showing Rangers greater respect at Ibrox.

The 0-0 draw leaves Caixinha’s side sixth, already five points behind Celtic, St Johnstone and Aberdeen who all have the maximum.

“It is very early,” said Caixinha. “That is the reality of the points, if it is early or it is late, we are focused on our task, our work, and we will keep doing it. It is difficult, we are disappointed, because of the last six points available we have taken just one but we have to take it game by game.

“It is not a concern. It is only a concern when you are not creating chances. I know this football club is about winning games and we know that the boys in the dressing room are winners. So we keep working in that direction. We know we are going to face more opponents like Hearts, respecting us, so that is one point. When I arrived at Ibrox last season I understood that other teams were not respecting us, and today I feel that respect from the way Hearts approach the game. That is one step ahead.”

For Hearts interim head coach Jon Daly, the result was another boost to his hopes of landing the job on a permanent basis.

“I’ll always back myself and back my ability to do the job,” said Daly. “We’ve had two clean sheets in a row now but on the ball we can do a little bit better. But I’m very comfortable doing the job at the minute.

“No news is good news – it means I stay in the job. I think, for the board, us getting results and performances gives them time to make the right decision.”