Old Firm derby Scotland’s most watched game in four years

Celtic’s victory over Rangers on Hogmanay was the most watched Scottish football game on satellite TV since 2012.

Brendan Rodgers side came from behind to win 2-1 in a thrilling match watched by 565,000 viewers on Sky Sports.

It was the third most watched programme on digital television on Hogmanay, coming behind Liverpool’s match with Manchester City in the English Premier League and an episode of Midsomer Murders.

It beats the total viewership of the previous league derby in September, when under 500,000 fans watched Celtic defeat Rangers 5-1 at Parkhead.

